Vineti
Vineti เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Vineti อยู่ในช่วง $36,246 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $238,800 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Vineti. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/9/2025

$160K

นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$239K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$36.2K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$99.5K

ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมเทคนิค
$99.5K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Vineti คือ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $238,800 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Vineti คือ $99,500

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ