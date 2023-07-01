ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
VIA CDC
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    VIA Community Development Corporation (VIA CDC) is a company that aims to create equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their zip code. They work towards this goal by focusing on housing development, economic development, and grassroots leadership development. VIA acts as a puzzle-master, bringing together various elements such as a healthy built environment, equitable economic opportunity, and community leaders to improve the quality of life in Milwaukee neighborhoods. Their mission is to nourish well-being and cultivate community, ultimately building strong and healthy neighborhoods where everyone can thrive.

    https://viacdc.org
    เว็บไซต์
    1995
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

