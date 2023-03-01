ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Verdox
    Using only electricity, our technology platform can remove carbon dioxide both directly from the air and from emission sources. This means we can flexibly help our partners achieve their climate targets in the most affordable way.

    https://verdox.com
    2019
    45
    $1M-$10M
