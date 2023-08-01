ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Vectara
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ

Vectara เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Vectara ตั้งแต่ $120,600 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ การขาย ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $180,900 สำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Vectara. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

ได้รับค่าตอบแทน ไม่ใช่ถูกเอาเปรียบ

เราได้ต่อรองข้อเสนอหลายพันรายการและประสบความสำเร็จในการเพิ่มขึ้นมากกว่า 30,000 ดอลลาร์ (บางครั้งมากกว่า 300,000 ดอลลาร์) เป็นประจำให้เงินเดือนของคุณได้รับการต่อรอง หรือ ประวัติย่อของคุณได้รับการตรวจสอบ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่แท้จริง - ผู้สรรหาที่ทำสิ่งนี้ทุกวัน

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $159K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$181K
การขาย
$121K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
ตำแหน่งของคุณหายไปใช่ไหม?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดบน หน้าค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้า


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Vectara è นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $180,900. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Vectara è di $158,750.

งานเด่น

    ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ Vectara

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ