ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Vasitum
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Vasitum ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Vasitum is an AI-powered job portal that connects candidates and recruiters effectively. It offers a seamless online platform to apply for jobs in top companies, industries, locations, and skill sets, ensuring great results for both parties.

    https://vasitum.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2019
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Vasitum

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • DoorDash
    • Intuit
    • Netflix
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ