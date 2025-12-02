ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
USI Insurance Services
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ทรัพยากรบุคคล

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ทรัพยากรบุคคล

USI Insurance Services ทรัพยากรบุคคล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ทรัพยากรบุคคล in United States ที่ USI Insurance Services อยู่ในช่วง $42.4K ถึง $59.3K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ USI Insurance Services อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$45.9K - $53.3K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$42.4K$45.9K$53.3K$59.3K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม ทรัพยากรบุคคล ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ USI Insurance Services เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน USI Insurance Services?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ทรัพยากรบุคคล ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ USI Insurance Services in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $59,322 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ USI Insurance Services สำหรับตำแหน่ง ทรัพยากรบุคคล in United States คือ $42,373

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ USI Insurance Services

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usi-insurance-services/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.