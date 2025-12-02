ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
UserTesting
UserTesting บริการลูกค้า เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย บริการลูกค้า in United States ที่ UserTesting อยู่ในช่วง $61.2K ถึง $87K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ UserTesting อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$69.3K - $78.9K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$61.2K$69.3K$78.9K$87K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ บริการลูกค้า ที่ UserTesting in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $87,025 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ UserTesting สำหรับตำแหน่ง บริการลูกค้า in United States คือ $61,213

