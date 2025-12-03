ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
U.S. Preventive Medicine
U.S. Preventive Medicine วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ U.S. Preventive Medicine อยู่ในช่วง $102K ถึง $139K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ U.S. Preventive Medicine อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$109K - $132K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$102K$109K$132K$139K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน U.S. Preventive Medicine?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ U.S. Preventive Medicine in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $139,200 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ U.S. Preventive Medicine สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $102,000

