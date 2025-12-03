ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
U.S. Office of Personnel Management
U.S. Office of Personnel Management วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ U.S. Office of Personnel Management อยู่ในช่วง $109K ถึง $152K ต่อyear

$117K - $138K
United States
$109K$117K$138K$152K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ U.S. Office of Personnel Management in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $151,983 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ U.S. Office of Personnel Management สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $109,116

