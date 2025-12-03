ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
U.S. Office of Personnel Management
U.S. Office of Personnel Management นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ U.S. Office of Personnel Management อยู่ในช่วง $111K ถึง $162K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ U.S. Office of Personnel Management อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$127K - $145K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$111K$127K$145K$162K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน U.S. Office of Personnel Management?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ U.S. Office of Personnel Management อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $161,660 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ U.S. Office of Personnel Management สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) คือ $110,970

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

