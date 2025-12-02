ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement อยู่ในช่วง $98.4K ถึง $140K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$113K - $132K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$98.4K$113K$132K$140K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $140,400 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States คือ $98,400

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

