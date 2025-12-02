ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
U.S. Government
U.S. Government พัฒนาธุรกิจ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย พัฒนาธุรกิจ in United States ที่ U.S. Government อยู่ในช่วง $116K ถึง $165K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ U.S. Government อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$132K - $150K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$116K$132K$150K$165K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน U.S. Government?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ พัฒนาธุรกิจ ที่ U.S. Government in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $165,200 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ U.S. Government สำหรับตำแหน่ง พัฒนาธุรกิจ in United States คือ $116,200

