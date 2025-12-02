ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State ผู้จัดการสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก in United States ที่ U.S Department of State อยู่ในช่วง $140K ถึง $192K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ U.S Department of State อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$150K - $182K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$140K$150K$182K$192K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน U.S Department of State?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก ที่ U.S Department of State in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $191,626 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ U.S Department of State สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก in United States คือ $140,416

