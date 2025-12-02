ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร in Argentina ที่ U.S Department of State อยู่ในช่วง ARS 22.02M ถึง ARS 30.05M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ U.S Department of State อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$17.9K - $21.6K
Argentina
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$16.7K$17.9K$21.6K$22.8K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร ที่ U.S Department of State in Argentina อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ARS 30,047,344 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ U.S Department of State สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร in Argentina คือ ARS 22,017,450

