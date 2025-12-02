ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
U.S. Chamber of Commerce กฎหมาย เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย กฎหมาย in United States ที่ U.S. Chamber of Commerce อยู่ในช่วง $106K ถึง $155K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ U.S. Chamber of Commerce อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$122K - $139K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$106K$122K$139K$155K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน U.S. Chamber of Commerce?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ กฎหมาย ที่ U.S. Chamber of Commerce in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $154,580 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ U.S. Chamber of Commerce สำหรับตำแหน่ง กฎหมาย in United States คือ $106,110

