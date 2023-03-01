ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Upstox
Upstox เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Upstox อยู่ในช่วง $16,673 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $139,052 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Upstox. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $47.9K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $16.7K

นักออกแบบ UX

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $35.1K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$139K
ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Upstox คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $139,052 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Upstox คือ $41,469

