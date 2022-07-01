ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Upside
Upside เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Upside อยู่ในช่วง $54,888 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $251,250 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Upside. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $230K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$134K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$153K

ฝ่ายขาย
Median $140K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$54.9K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$251K
นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้
$146K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Upside คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $251,250 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Upside คือ $146,228

