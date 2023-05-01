ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
UPSIDE Foods
UPSIDE Foods เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ UPSIDE Foods อยู่ในช่วง $79,600 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $139,296 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ UPSIDE Foods. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
วิศวกรการแพทย์
$104K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$79.6K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$139K

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ UPSIDE Foods คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $139,296 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ UPSIDE Foods คือ $104,475

