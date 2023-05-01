สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
UPSIDE Foods is a company that produces real meat by growing animal cells, aiming to create a future-friendly and sustainable food source. They stand for all the good and none of the bad, making our favorite food a force for good.
สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้
งานแนะนำ
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ