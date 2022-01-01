ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Upland Software เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Upland Software อยู่ในช่วง $7,948 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $124,574 สำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Upland Software. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$7.9K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$66.3K
การตลาด
$125K

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$62.7K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$34.4K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Upland Software คือ การตลาด at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $124,574 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Upland Software คือ $62,712

