UPL เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ UPL อยู่ในช่วง $11,285 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเคมี ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $106,465 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ UPL. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

วิศวกรเคมี
$11.3K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$19.7K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$106K

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ UPL คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $106,465 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ UPL คือ $19,661

