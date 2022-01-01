ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
upGrad
upGrad เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ upGrad อยู่ในช่วง $11,000 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $53,752 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ upGrad. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $21.6K
การตลาด
Median $27.3K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $53.8K

ฝ่ายขาย
Median $11K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $22.6K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$11.8K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$14.3K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$45.5K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$49.8K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ upGrad คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $53,752 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ upGrad คือ $22,635

