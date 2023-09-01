ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Unbxd
    Unbxd is a leading e-commerce product discovery platform that applies advanced data sciences to connect shoppers to the products they are most likely to buy, while providing predictive actionable insights for merchandising.

    unbxd.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2010
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    150
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ