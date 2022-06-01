ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
TRIMEDX
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety and protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 92% of all active medical device models.

    http://trimedx.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1999
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    2,000
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $500M-$1B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

