ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Trafigura
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Trafigura ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Trafigura makes trade happen. And we make it our mission to do that responsibly. We deploy infrastructure, skills and our global network to move physical commodities from places they are plentiful to where they are most needed.

    trafigura.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1993
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    8,500
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10B+
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Trafigura

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ