Traces
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Traces offers AI video Analytics as an API, providing services such as People Tracking, Counting, False Alarm Filtering, and Contact Tracing. Their computer vision technology helps businesses enhance their operations and make informed decisions.

    traces.ai
    เว็บไซต์
    2013
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

