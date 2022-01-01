ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Tower Research Capital ตั้งแต่ $53,765 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $299,700 สำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Tower Research Capital. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $57.5K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฝั่งหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$104K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$300K

นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$133K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$131K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$53.8K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Tower Research Capital คือ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $299,700 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Tower Research Capital คือ $117,563

