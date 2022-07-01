ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Tier1
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Tier1’s mission is to help our customers sleep at night by providing personalized cloud, support, and project services for their critical Oracle business applications. Our Oracle experts pride themselves in delivering best-in-class solutions for Oracle technologies. Partnering with a personalized Oracle services provider will allow you to focus your attention on servicing your customers and running your business, not managing your technology. Since 2003, Tier1’s Oracle experts have helped over 350 companies better realize and utilize their Oracle investment.

    http://www.tier1inc.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2003
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    150
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

