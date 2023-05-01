ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
THINK Surgical เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ THINK Surgical อยู่ในช่วง $71,244 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรการแพทย์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $165,825 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ THINK Surgical. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/15/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $163K
วิศวกรการแพทย์
$71.2K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$159K

ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$166K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ THINK Surgical คือ ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $165,825 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ THINK Surgical คือ $160,683

