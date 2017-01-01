ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
TGS
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    TGS: Pioneering Argentina's Natural Gas Future

    For three decades, TGS has established itself as Argentina's premier provider of innovative solutions across the natural gas value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio combines essential services with value-added products, delivered with unmatched expertise and reliability. As industry leaders, we leverage our extensive experience to optimize natural gas delivery while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

    tgs.com.ar
    เว็บไซต์
    1992
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,422
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

