Teya เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Teya อยู่ในช่วง $24,849 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $134,298 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Teya. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $93.9K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $93.7K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$83.7K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$54.6K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
Median $76.4K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$46.1K
การตลาด
$103K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$24.8K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$36.1K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$134K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Teya คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $134,298 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Teya คือ $83,733

