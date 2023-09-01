ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Teya
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Teya ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Meet Teya, an all-in-one solution for small and growing businesses. From payments, to loyalty, to the cash advance you used to give your shop that facelift – we've helped over 300,000 business owners to connect with the joy of running their business

    https://teya.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2019
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,500
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $250M-$500M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Teya

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ