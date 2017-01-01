ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Texport Industries
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Texport Industries ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Texport Industries, previously Texport Garments, is a prominent apparel manufacturer and exporter in India, specializing in woven and knitted garments. Committed to ethical practices, the company produces 1.8 million garments each month.

    texport.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1978
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    570
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Texport Industries

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • DoorDash
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ