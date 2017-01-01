สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
Texport Industries, previously Texport Garments, is a prominent apparel manufacturer and exporter in India, specializing in woven and knitted garments. Committed to ethical practices, the company produces 1.8 million garments each month.
