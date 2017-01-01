สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is a leading engineering and infrastructure company offering a variety of products and services. It specializes in rolling stock, steel castings, and heavy engineering, catering to sectors like cement and defense.
สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้
งานแนะนำ
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ