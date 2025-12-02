ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Teladoc
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

Teladoc นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Teladoc อยู่ในช่วง $122K ถึง $177K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Teladoc อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$140K - $159K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$122K$140K$159K$177K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Teladoc?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Teladoc in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $177,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Teladoc สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $121,500

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

