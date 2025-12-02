ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Teladoc Health
  • เงินเดือน
  • สถาปนิกโซลูชัน

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน

Teladoc Health สถาปนิกโซลูชัน เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Teladoc Health รวม $305K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Teladoc Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Teladoc Health
Director
Mountain View, CA
รวมต่อปี
$305K
ระดับ
-
เงินเดือนฐาน
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
โบนัส
$35K
อายุงานในบริษัท
5 ปี
ประสบการณ์
15 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Teladoc Health?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33%

ปี 1

33%

ปี 2

33%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Teladoc Health RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ Teladoc Health in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $320,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Teladoc Health สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in United States คือ $291,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

