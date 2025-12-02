ค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Teladoc Health อยู่ในช่วง $138K ต่อyear สำหรับ Data Scientist II ถึง $264K ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Data Scientist แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $161K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Teladoc Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ปี 1
33%
ปี 2
33%
ปี 3
ที่ Teladoc Health RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)
ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูลส่งตำแหน่งใหม่
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.