ค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Teladoc Health อยู่ในช่วง $138K ต่อyear สำหรับ Data Scientist II ถึง $264K ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Data Scientist แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $161K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Teladoc Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
ดู 3 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33%

ปี 1

33%

ปี 2

33%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Teladoc Health RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)



ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

ส่งตำแหน่งใหม่

สารสนเทศสุขภาพ

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Teladoc Health in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $263,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Teladoc Health สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $143,000

