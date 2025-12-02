ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
TekStream Solutions
TekStream Solutions สถาปนิกโซลูชัน เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in United States ที่ TekStream Solutions อยู่ในช่วง $98.4K ถึง $140K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ TekStream Solutions อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$113K - $132K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$98.4K$113K$132K$140K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน TekStream Solutions?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ TekStream Solutions in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $140,400 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ TekStream Solutions สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in United States คือ $98,400

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

