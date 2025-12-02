ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย การตลาด in Belarus ที่ Tecno Mobile อยู่ในช่วง BYN 49.5K ถึง BYN 69K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Tecno Mobile อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$17.2K - $20.3K
Belarus
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$16K$17.2K$20.3K$22.4K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ การตลาด ที่ Tecno Mobile in Belarus อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี BYN 69,008 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Tecno Mobile สำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด in Belarus คือ BYN 49,544

