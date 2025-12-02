ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
TechStyle Fashion Group
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

TechStyle Fashion Group นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ TechStyle Fashion Group อยู่ในช่วง $95.5K ถึง $136K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ TechStyle Fashion Group อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$108K - $123K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$95.5K$108K$123K$136K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ TechStyle Fashion Group เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน TechStyle Fashion Group?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ TechStyle Fashion Group in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $135,700 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ TechStyle Fashion Group สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $95,450

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ TechStyle Fashion Group

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Meijer
  • JCPenney
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/techstyle-fashion-group/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.