แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in United Arab Emirates ที่ Technology Innovation Institute รวม AED 455K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Technology Innovation Institute อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
รวมต่อปี
$124K
ระดับ
Senior Engineer
เงินเดือนฐาน
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$9.5K
อายุงานในบริษัท
2 ปี
ประสบการณ์
4 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Technology Innovation Institute?
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี AED 682,948 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Technology Innovation Institute สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United Arab Emirates คือ AED 455,062

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

