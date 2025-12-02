ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย วิศวกรเครื่องกล in United Arab Emirates ที่ Technology Innovation Institute อยู่ในช่วง AED 206K ถึง AED 288K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Technology Innovation Institute อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$60.8K - $73.6K
United Arab Emirates
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$56K$60.8K$73.6K$78.3K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรเครื่องกล ที่ Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี AED 287,677 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Technology Innovation Institute สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเครื่องกล in United Arab Emirates คือ AED 205,838

