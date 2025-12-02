ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United Arab Emirates ที่ Technology Innovation Institute อยู่ในช่วง AED 329K ถึง AED 467K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Technology Innovation Institute อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$101K - $115K
United Arab Emirates
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$89.5K$101K$115K$127K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Technology Innovation Institute?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี AED 467,311 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Technology Innovation Institute สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United Arab Emirates คือ AED 328,702

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

