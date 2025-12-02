ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ in United Arab Emirates ที่ Technology & Strategy อยู่ในช่วง AED 486K ถึง AED 690K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Technology & Strategy อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$150K - $178K
United Arab Emirates
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$132K$150K$178K$188K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ ที่ Technology & Strategy in United Arab Emirates อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี AED 690,005 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Technology & Strategy สำหรับตำแหน่ง ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ in United Arab Emirates คือ AED 486,003

