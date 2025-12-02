ค่าตอบแทน นักลงทุนร่วมทุน in India ที่ Tech Mahindra รวม ₹368K ต่อyear สำหรับ U1 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Tech Mahindra อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูลส่งตำแหน่งใหม่
