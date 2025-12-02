ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Tech Mahindra
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักลงทุนร่วมทุน

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักลงทุนร่วมทุน

Tech Mahindra นักลงทุนร่วมทุน เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน นักลงทุนร่วมทุน in India ที่ Tech Mahindra รวม ₹368K ต่อyear สำหรับ U1 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Tech Mahindra อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ

ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Tech Mahindra?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว นักลงทุนร่วมทุน ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

ส่งตำแหน่งใหม่

ผู้ร่วมงาน

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักลงทุนร่วมทุน ที่ Tech Mahindra in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹452,613 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Tech Mahindra สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักลงทุนร่วมทุน in India คือ ₹318,797

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Tech Mahindra

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.