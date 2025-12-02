ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United States ที่ Tech Mahindra อยู่ในช่วง $138K ต่อyear สำหรับ U2 ถึง $125K ต่อyear สำหรับ U3 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $150K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Tech Mahindra อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
