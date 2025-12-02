ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Tech Mahindra
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค

Tech Mahindra ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United States ที่ Tech Mahindra อยู่ในช่วง $138K ต่อyear สำหรับ U2 ถึง $125K ต่อyear สำหรับ U3 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $150K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Tech Mahindra อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ที่ Tech Mahindra in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $250,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Tech Mahindra สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United States คือ $130,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

