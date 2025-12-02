ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity วิศวกรเครื่องกล เงินเดือน

ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ TE Connectivity อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/2/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$31.4K - $36.7K
Portugal
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$27.3K$31.4K$36.7K$39K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรเครื่องกล ที่ TE Connectivity in Portugal อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €33,832 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ TE Connectivity สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเครื่องกล in Portugal คือ €23,711

