Tallocate
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Tallocate is a platform that connects tech talent with companies, aiming to reduce bias in the hiring process and support women and minorities in tech. They help individuals find jobs at companies that prioritize diversity and inclusion.

    tallocate.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2020
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

