Tabit Technologies
    Tabit is a MobileFirst Restaurant Operating System with best-in-class, cloud-based solutions to help restaurants transform their business to be fully mobile - making them more efficient, and more profitable - while increasing customer satisfaction.

    http://tabit.cloud
    2014
    150
    $10M-$50M
