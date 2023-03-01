ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Straive
Straive เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Straive ตั้งแต่ $3,354 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ผู้ช่วยฝ่ายบริหาร ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $61,519 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Straive. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/23/2025

$160K

ผู้ช่วยฝ่ายบริหาร
$3.4K
นักเขียนโฆษณา
$5K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$12K

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$61.5K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$7.3K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$46.8K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Straive คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $61,519 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Straive คือ $9,612

